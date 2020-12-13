2020 USA Votes

Trump Defiant as US Electors Prepare to Finalize Biden Victory

By VOA News
December 13, 2020 08:17 AM
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One, Dec. 12, 2020.
A day before the U.S. Electoral College meets to formally pick Democrat Joe Biden as America’s next president, Donald Trump continues to deny the results of the November 3 election, buoyed by thousands of supporters who rallied in Washington to back the president’s failed efforts to overturn his defeat at the polls.

America’s presidential contests are not complete until constitutionally mandated electors from all 50 states, drawn proportionally to their population and mirroring their representation in Congress, meet to cast their votes. Except in two U.S. states, each state’s electors all vote for the presidential contender who won their state.

With all states having certified election results, Biden won 306 electoral votes — 36 more than he needs to become president — compared to Trump’s 232 votes. Absent a court-sanctioned delay, the presidential electors are expected to finalize Biden’s victory Monday.

Federal and state courts have rejected dozens of lawsuits by Trump and his allies seeking to overturn or nullify election results in battleground states Biden won by varying margins. Most recently, late Friday the U.S. Supreme Court refused to consider a Texas lawsuit seeking to invalidate results in four states, all but terminating any pathway for Trump to overturn the election outcome through the courts.

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump wave flags outside the D.C. Mayor's office building during the “Stop the Steal” rally, in Washington, Dec. 12, 2020.
Trump nevertheless remains combative and has signaled he is not giving up.

“WE HAVE JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT,” the president tweeted Saturday. An hour earlier, he wrote, “I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE.”

Trump took to Twitter as thousands of his most ardent supporters gathered in Washington to march and chant for the president to remain in office. Similar demonstrations occurred in several U.S. states where Trump’s legal team has unsuccessfully challenged Biden victories.

Supporters of President Donald Trump who are wearing attire associated with the Proud Boys attend a rally at Freedom Plaza,…
Sporadic street clashes broke out between Trump backers and opponents. Four people were taken to the hospital with stab wounds and 23 people were arrested, according to Washington’s municipal police department.

 

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.