Trump, Lead Impeachment Lawyers Part Ways Week Before Trial

By Associated Press
January 30, 2021 09:44 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida.
FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Jan. 20, 2021.

WASHINGTON - Former President Donald Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers little more than a week before his trial, two people familiar with the situation said Saturday.

FILE - In this April 29, 2016, file photo, attorney Debbie Barbier speaks to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Charleston, S.C.
FILE - Attorney Deborah Barbier speaks to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Charleston, S.C., April 29, 2016.

The change injected fresh uncertainty into the makeup and strategy of his defense team.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, both South Carolina lawyers, left the defense team in what one person described as a "mutual decision" that reflected a difference of opinion on the direction of the case.

The two people familiar with the legal team discussions insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations. One said new additions to the legal team were expected to be announced in a day or two.

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2009, file photo, attorney Butch Bowers speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Columbia, S.C.
FILE - Attorney Butch Bowers speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Columbia, S.C., Sept. 10, 2009.

Bowers and Barbier did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Trump is scheduled to stand trial beginning the week of February 8 on a charge that he incited the riot inside the U.S. Capitol. Republicans and Trump aides have made clear that they intend to make a simple argument: The trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.

CNN was first to report the departure of the lawyers.

FILE PHOTO: A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open…
USA
Wall Street Journal: Top Trump Donor Funded Rally that Preceded US Capitol Riot
More than 135 people have been arrested in connection with the January 6 attack on the Capitol as Congress met to certify Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the November election. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 01/30/2021 - 01:47 PM
Democratic House impeachment managers stand before entering the Senate Chamber as they deliver to the Senate the article of…
US Politics
Is Trump's Impeachment Trial Constitutional?
Debate swirls over whether Senate can try and convict former president
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Thu, 01/28/2021 - 02:44 AM
In this image from video, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the president pro tempore of the Senate, swears in senators.
US Politics
5 Republicans Join Democrats in Vote to Push Trump Impeachment Trial Forward
Trump supporter Rand Paul of Kentucky forced vote on whether to proceed with trial, calling it an 'unconstitutional sham'
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 01/26/2021 - 03:21 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

