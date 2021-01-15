2020 USA Votes

Trump to Leave Washington on Morning of Biden's Inauguration

By Associated Press
January 15, 2021 06:44 PM
President Donald Trump waves before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Charlotte to deliver remarks on health care, Thursday,…
FILE - President Donald Trump waves before boarding Air Force One, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sept. 24, 2020.

President Donald Trump will leave Washington on Wednesday morning, just before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, to begin his post-presidential life in Florida. 

He will be sent off with a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity because Trump's plans have not been formally announced. Officials are considering an elaborate event that would have the feel of a state visit, with a red carpet, color guard, military band and 21-gun salute all being discussed. 

Trump has announced that he will not be attending Biden's inauguration — a break with tradition — after spending months making baseless allegations of voter fraud. Vice President Mike Pence will attend in his place. 

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump Says He Will Not Attend Biden’s Inauguration
The U.S. president breaks tradition by not attending successor’s swearing-in that has traditionally signaled a peaceful transfer of power

Trump will leave Washington two weeks after he was alleged to have incited a violent insurrection, with his supporters storming the Capitol to halt the peaceful transition of power. 

Trump is expected to remain in Florida with a small group of aides as he mulls his future. 

AP logo
By
Associated Press

