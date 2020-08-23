Trump Releases Commercial Aimed at Indian American Voters

U.S. President Donald Trump has released a campaign commercial, undoubtedly aimed at winning support from the country’s Indian American voters.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, has chosen a woman of South Asian descent as his vice presidential running mate. Kamala Harris, a U.S. senator from California, is the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants. Her late mother was from India and her father is Jamaican.

Biden’s choice has been widely celebrated by Indians around the world.

Trump senior adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle posted the commercial on Twitter on Saturday and tweeted: “America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian Americans.”

The video features footage of Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking hand in hand and quick clips of each speaking.