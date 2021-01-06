2020 USA Votes

Trump Tells Supporters He Will 'Never Concede'

By VOA News
January 06, 2021 02:36 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump addressed thousands of supporters Wednesday in Washington, insisting he will "never concede" as lawmakers gather on Capitol Hill to certify the election of Joe Biden as America's next president.  

Speaking on stage with the White House as a backdrop, Trump repeated his false claims that November's election was "stolen" and that he won in a "landslide."  Along with the "radical left Democrats," Trump said the "fake news media" used "the China virus" — referring to the COVID-19 pandemic — as cover to "steal the election." 

Trump also called on Vice President Mike Pence to "do the right thing" as he presides over the certification of the electoral vote in a largely ceremonial role late Wednesday, two weeks before Biden's inauguration. Trump falsely insisted that "All Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify and we become president and you are the happiest people." 

Trump's supporters, including some groups that clashed with police, started gathering in Washington on Tuesday night. Authorities said they arrested at least six people on charges that included weapons and ammunition possession, assaulting a police officer and possessing a stun gun. 

Washington's streets were shut down, and Mayor Muriel Bowser called in the National Guard, fearing a repeat of sometimes-violent confrontations between protest groups the city experienced last year.  

Downtown shops have been boarded up, and National Guard members assisted District of Columbia and National Park police in controlling crowds Wednesday. 

Bowser and politicians in neighboring Maryland and Virginia urged residents to stay home Wednesday and avoid counterprotests.  

The election certification, usually a routine and ceremonial function that is the final step after the Electoral College officially elected Biden on December 14, has turned into a litmus test of Republican lawmakers' loyalty to Trump. More than 100 Trump loyalists in Congress were set to challenge Biden's certification.  
 

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.