2020 USA Votes

Trump Wants Supreme Court to Overturn Pennsylvania Election Results

By Associated Press
December 20, 2020 06:33 PM
FILE - A canvas observer photographs Lehigh County provisional ballots during vote counting in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Nov. 6, 2020.
FILE - A canvas observer photographs Lehigh County provisional ballots during vote counting in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Nov. 6, 2020.

WASHINGTON - Undeterred by dismissals and admonitions from judges, President Donald Trump's campaign continued with its unprecedented efforts to overturn the results of the November 3 election Sunday, saying it had filed a new petition with the Supreme Court.

The petition seeks to reverse a trio of Pennsylvania Supreme Court cases having to do with mail-in ballots and asks the court to reject voters' will and allow the Pennsylvania General Assembly to pick its own slate of electors.

While the prospect of the highest court in the land throwing out the results of a democratic election based on unfounded charges of voter fraud is extraordinarily unlikely, it wouldn't change the outcome. President-elect Joe Biden would still be the winner even without Pennsylvania because of his wide margin of victory in the Electoral College.

"The petition seeks all appropriate remedies, including vacating the appointment of electors committed to Joseph Biden and allowing the Pennsylvania General Assembly to select their replacements," Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said in a statement.

He is asking the court to move swiftly so it can rule before Congress meets January 6 to tally the vote of the Electoral College, which decisively confirmed Biden's win with 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232. But the justices are not scheduled to meet again, even privately, until January 8, two days after Congress counts votes.

Pennsylvania last month certified Biden as the winner of the state's 20 Electoral College votes after three weeks of vote counting and a string of failed legal challenges.

Trump's campaign and his allies have now filed roughly 50 lawsuits alleging widespread voting fraud. Almost all have been dismissed or dropped because there is no evidence to support their allegations.

Trump has lost before judges of both political parties, including some he appointed. And some of his strongest rebukes have come from conservative Republicans. The Supreme Court has also refused to take up two cases — decisions that Trump has scorned.

The new case is at least the fourth involving Pennsylvania that Trump's campaign or Republican allies have taken to the Supreme Court in a bid to overturn Biden's victory in the state or at least reverse court decisions involving mail-in balloting. Many more cases were filed in state and federal courts. Roughly 10,000 mail-in ballots that arrived after polls closed but before a state court-ordered deadline remain in limbo, awaiting the highest court's decision on whether they should be counted.

 

Related Stories

A digital sign urging people to vote for Republican U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in critical runoff races on Jan. 5, 2021, is seen during a rally for President Donald Trump in Valdosta, Georgia, Dec. 5, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
Georgia Republicans Debate Whether to Vote in Runoff Elections
Over the past six weeks, some notable Trump supporters have encouraged Georgia Republicans to boycott January 5 elections
Default Author Profile
By Matt Haines
Sun, 12/20/2020 - 01:25 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Trump Wants Supreme Court to Overturn Pennsylvania Election Results

FILE - A canvas observer photographs Lehigh County provisional ballots during vote counting in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Nov. 6, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

Georgia Republicans Debate Whether to Vote in Runoff Elections

A digital sign urging people to vote for Republican U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in critical runoff races on Jan. 5, 2021, is seen during a rally for President Donald Trump in Valdosta, Georgia, Dec. 5, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

‘No Time to Waste,’ Biden Says, Introducing Climate Team

FILE - President-elect Joe Biden speaks after the Electoral College formally confirmed his election win, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, Dec. 14, 2020.
US Politics

Biden Names Deb Haaland as First Native American to Head Interior

FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Native American Caucus co-chair, speaks to reporters about…
2020 USA Votes

Biden Taps Former Rival Pete Buttigieg for Transportation Chief   

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be transportation secretary reacts to his nomination as Biden looks on during a news conference at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2020.

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.