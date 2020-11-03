2020 USA Votes

Twitter, Facebook, Google Ready to Combat Election Day Misinformation

By Michelle Quinn
November 03, 2020 06:24 AM
A woman takes a photo in front of an I Voted sign at a San Francisco Department of Elections voting center in San Francisco,…
A woman takes a photo in front of an I Voted sign at a San Francisco Department of Elections voting center in San Francisco, Nov. 2, 2020.

SAN FRANCISCO - As U.S. voters wait to hear who the next president will be, Twitter, Facebook, Google and other internet firms will be busy doing something else: Monitoring their sites and deciding if and when to stop the spread of misinformation. 

After the 2016 U.S. election, in which internet firms were criticized for allowing foreign-sponsored actors to use their networks to spread misinformation, they vowed to take steps to better protect their sites. 

Once the coronavirus pandemic hit, companies began to more directly tackle misinformation related to the health crisis, observers say, and turned to more automated ways to moderate content, such as artificial intelligence. 

Those practices have carried over to efforts to address misinformation around the election, said Spandana Singh, a policy analyst with New America's Open Technology Institute. 

"A number of the policies and practices that they adopted for the U.S. elections were largely informed by their COVID-19 response," she said.   

Now that they've signaled more of a willingness to address misinformation, the tech firms are walking a tightrope: Take steps to stop misinformation about the election from spreading or allow people to express themselves, whether it's sharing truth or falsehoods. 

Are they ready? 

Singh said the internet companies approach content moderation now in a more nuanced way, beyond just taking down harmful or misleading content. 

They are labeling some content that is questionable and, in some cases, "algorithmically downgrading content," she said. 

But it's impossible to know how prepared they are for Election Day, she said. 

"Because they don't provide a lot of transparency and accountability around their efforts and what impact these efforts are having, it is really difficult to understand whether they are actually ready," she said.   

'Break-glass' option 

Twitter has started labeling some factually questionable tweets about election issues to give people a way to find credible information and has said candidates won't be permitted to claim they've won the election before a declared result. 

Photo by: zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 10/14/20 A view of the Twitter logo outside their New York City headquarters in…
FILE - People wearing face masks during the coronavirus pandemic walk by the Twitter logo outside the New York City headquarters in Manhattan, Oct. 14, 2020.

Facebook said it could turn to its so-called "break-glass options." 

What that exactly means, the company hasn't said. But the Wall Street Journal reported that the company may turn to measures taken in Sri Lanka and Myanmar, such as possibly deactivate hashtags related to false information about election results or suppress viral posts that spread messages of violence or fake news. 

"This election cycle is a really good testing ground for a number of new policies and practices," Singh said. "Should they be effective, I definitely think they will be rolled out globally." 

FILE - This July 30, 2019 file photo shows an update information of Facebook application on a mobile phone displayed at a store…
FILE - The Facebook application is displayed on a mobile phone at a store in Chicago, July 30, 2019.

One problem with online misinformation is that it can spread widely before internet sites, which are also sensitive to claims they are suppressing certain viewpoints, decide to act, said Shannon McGregor, an assistant professor at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. 

"I worry if they will break the glass as quick as it might need to be done depending on what is happening in our post-election period," she said. 

While U.S. voters chart the future course of the nation, this Election Day is another test case of whether social media helps or hurts the democratic process. 
 

Related Stories

A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks past a screen showing illustrations depicting…
2020 USA Votes
Anxious World Watches Countdown to US Election
Governments are monitoring the race for the White House, as they prepare for either Donald Trump securing a second term as US president or for an electoral win by his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Mon, 11/02/2020 - 04:28 PM
Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 7/18/20 Twitter was thrown into chaos on Wednesday after accounts for some of the world's most…
2020 USA Votes
Twitter to Label Tweets with Premature Election Claims
Tweets from candidates that claim victory ahead of official results will be flagged
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 11/02/2020 - 02:55 PM
Demonstrators stand across the street from the federal courthouse in Houston, Texas, Nov. 2, 2020, before a hearing in federal court involving drive-thru ballots cast in Harris County.
2020 USA Votes
Trump, Biden Make Final Pitches on Eve of Election
US presidential candidates are traveling to key states ahead of Tuesday’s election 
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Mon, 11/02/2020 - 07:45 AM
Demonstrator Gina Dusterhoft holds up a sign as she walks to join others standing across the street from the federal courthouse in Houston, Texas, Nov. 2, 2020, before a hearing involving drive-thru ballots cast in Harris County.
2020 USA Votes
Why a Big Boost in Litigation Is Possible After Tuesday’s Election
Balllots in some states could be subject to a recount and potential legal challenges
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Fri, 10/30/2020 - 11:58 PM
Michelle Quinn
By
Michelle Quinn
Silicon Valley Bureau Chief

More Election News

Twitter, Facebook, Google Brace For US Election Day

Internet Firms Brace For Election Day
2020 USA Votes

Twitter, Facebook, Google Ready to Combat Election Day Misinformation

A woman takes a photo in front of an I Voted sign at a San Francisco Department of Elections voting center in San Francisco,…

Trump, Biden Hold Final Rallies Ahead of Presidential Election

Trump, Biden Hold Final Rallies Ahead of Presidential Election
2020 USA Votes

US Law Enforcement Officials Reassure Americans They Can Vote in Peace

A sign for voters is seen in a polling area ahead of Election Day at the Waterville Junior High School in Waterville, Maine, U…
2020 USA Votes

It's Election Day as Americans Decide Between Trump and Biden

A woman walks past a voting sign painted on a wall, Nov. 2, 2020, in the Venice Beach section of Los Angeles, California.