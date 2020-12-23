2020 USA Votes

Twitter Followers of US Government Accounts Won't Transfer to Biden

By Agence France-Presse
December 23, 2020 12:12 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 2, 2019 logos of US social network Twitter are displayed on the screen of smartphones,…
FILE - Logos of U.S. social network Twitter are displayed on the screen of smartphones, May 2, 2019.

Twitter said Tuesday it would not automatically transfer the millions of followers of official Trump administration accounts to the incoming Biden administration but instead would give users the option to continue or not. 

The move affects followers of government-led accounts such as @WhiteHouse and @POTUS, which will be transferred to Joe Biden when he takes over the presidency in January. 

Twitter's decision won't affect the personal account @realDonaldTrump, which is frequently used by President Donald Trump and has some 88 million followers. 

FILE - This June 27, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump's Twitter feed is photographed on an Apple iPad in New York. Amid…
FILE - President Donald Trump's Twitter feed is photographed on an Apple iPad in New York, June 27, 2019.

The official government accounts "will not automatically retain their existing followers. Instead, Twitter will notify followers of these accounts to provide context that the content will be archived and allow them the choice to follow the Biden administration's new accounts," a Twitter statement said. 

"For example, people who follow @WhiteHouse will be notified that the account has been archived as @WhiteHouse45 and given the option to follow the new @WhiteHouse account." 

Twitter has been working on the transition for the platform widely used by Trump since the election results were finalized and has indicated that as a private citizen Trump may not have as much leeway in stretching the rules for newsworthy comments. 

While not as widely followed as Trump's personal account, @POTUS has some 33 million followers and @WhiteHouse 26 million. 

The transfer will affect other institutional accounts such as @VP, @FLOTUS, @PressSec, @Cabinet, and @LaCasaBlanca, according to Twitter. 

Last month, Twitter indicated any special treatment that Trump has enjoyed ends with his presidency. 

"Twitter's approach to world leaders, candidates and public officials is based on the principle that people should be able to choose to see what their leaders are saying with clear context," the San Francisco company said. 

"This policy framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no longer hold these positions." 
 

AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

Twitter Followers of US Government Accounts Won't Transfer to Biden

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 2, 2019 logos of US social network Twitter are displayed on the screen of smartphones,…
2020 USA Votes

Voting Equipment Worker Sues Trump Campaign and Conservative Media

FILE- In this Sept. 16, 2019 file photo, the Dominion Voting system used in Georgia is shown Monday, in Atlanta. Georgia…
2020 USA Votes

Biden Addresses COVID-19 Bill, Holiday Pandemic Precautions

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
2020 USA Votes

Fox, Newsmax Shoot Down Their Own Aired Claims on Election

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2020, file photo Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks as President Donald Trump and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., listen at a campaign rally at Valdosta Regional Airport, Dec. 5, 2020, in Valdosta, Georgia.
2020 USA Votes

Trump Wants Supreme Court to Overturn Pennsylvania Election Results

FILE - A canvas observer photographs Lehigh County provisional ballots during vote counting in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Nov. 6, 2020.

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.