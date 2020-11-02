2020 USA Votes

Twitter to Label Tweets with Premature Election Claims

By VOA News
November 02, 2020 02:55 PM
FILE - The Twitter logo on its Chelsea office in New York City, May 13, 2020.

Social media giant Twitter said Monday it will put warning labels on tweets from U.S. election candidates that claim victory ahead of official results.  

In a blog post Monday, the company said an election win must be “authoritatively called” before tweets without warning labels will be allowed by candidates or campaigns.  

To determine election results, Twitter said it would require an announcement from state election officials or a “public projection from at least two authoritative national news outlets that make independent election calls,” citing examples that included ABC News, The Associated Press, CNN and Fox News. 

Tuesday’s U.S. election has a record number of early votes, which election officials say could slow down the vote count in some states. Because of this, it is possible that a winner in the presidential race, along with some state and local races, will not be known on election night.  

Twitter said candidates’ tweets that include premature claims of an election victory would be subject to warning labels such as, "Official sources called this election differently," or "Official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted." 

The company said U.S.-based accounts with over 100,000 followers and a significant engagement that post premature claims will also be considered for labeling. 

In addition, Twitter said any tweets “meant to incite interference” with the election process or with the implementation of election results, including through violent action, will be removed. 

 

