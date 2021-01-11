2020 USA Votes

US House Moves to Impeach Trump, Again

By Ken Bredemeier
January 11, 2021 03:22 PM
The U.S. Capitol dome is seen behind an unscalable security fence in Washington, U.S. January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The U.S. Capitol dome is seen behind a security fence in Washington, Jan. 11, 2021.

WASHINGTON - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives moved Monday to impeach President Donald Trump in the waning days of his presidency, accusing him of "incitement of insurrection" in last week's storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters seeking to overturn his reelection defeat.   

Even though Trump's four-year term expires at noon January 20, the four-page impeachment resolution said Trump has "demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law." 

The House, with a slim Democratic majority, could vote in next day or two on the impeachment resolution. A total of 218 Democrats have signed on to the impeachment resolution, insuring a majority in the 435-member House without any Republican votes against the outgoing Republican president. 

US President Donald Trump is seen on TV from a video message released on Twitter addressing rioter at the US Capitol, in the…
FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on TV from a video message released on Twitter addressing rioters at the US Capitol, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House, Jan. 6, 2020.

But it is unclear whether House leaders would immediately send it to the Senate for trial on whether to convict him and remove him from office, given that Trump will soon be out of office. 

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the protests taking place in and around the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
FILE - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks at a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, Jan. 6, 2021.

President-elect Joe Biden says he wants to focus first on getting the Senate to confirm his Cabinet appointments when he takes office and approve more aid for the flagging U.S. economy wreaked by the soaring coronavirus pandemic. 

While Democrats pushed for impeachment, House Republicans blocked a tandem Democratic effort calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to try to remove Trump as incapacitated to continue to stay in office. 

The four-page impeachment resolution cites Trump's unfounded accusations that he was cheated out of a second four-year term by vote and vote-counting irregularities, his pressure on election officials in the southern state of Georgia to "find" him more than 11,000 votes to overtake Biden's margin of victory in the state, and his statements at a rally last Wednesday urging thousands of supporters to march to the Capitol to pressure lawmakers to overturn the election outcome. 

A photo illustration shows the suspended Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump on a smartphone at the White House briefing room in Washington, D.C., Jan. 8, 2021.
A photo illustration shows the suspended Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump on a smartphone at the White House briefing room in Washington, D.C., Jan. 8, 2021.

Trump, banned from Twitter for his false, incendiary comments alleging election fraud, has not publicly commented on the effort to impeach him a second time, which would give him a singular distinction among 45 U.S. presidents in the 245-year history of the United States. 

The House impeached him the first time in late 2019, accusing him of trying to get Ukraine to dig up dirt on Biden ahead of last November's election, but the Senate acquitted Trump in early February.  

At last Wednesday's rally near the White House, Trump told several thousand people, "If you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore." 

The largely white mob that walked to the Capitol quickly overwhelmed police there, storming inside in droves, breaking windows, ransacking some congressional offices and scuffling with security officials. 

Dozens of Trump supporters have been arrested and authorities are scouring security videos and social media accounts the rioters posted of themselves inside the Capitol to identify other wrongdoers. Five people died in the mayhem, including a police officer whose death is being investigated as a homicide. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks about the late Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, R-La., during a news conference Dec. 30, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California speaks on Capitol Hill, Dec. 30, 2020.

In a letter to House Democrats late Sunday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, "We will act with urgency, because this president represents an imminent threat. The horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this president is intensified and so is the immediate need for action." 

Pence has given no indication that he will play a role in trying to oust his boss before Trump's term ends.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a round table discussion at Catalent Biologics, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind.
FILE - Vice President Mike Pence speaks in Bloomington, Ind., Dec. 15, 2020.

However, to Trump's anger, Pence refused his entreaties to disavow the certification of the Electoral College outcome last week that showed Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris had defeated Trump and Pence to oust them after a single four-year term in office. 

Trump has refused to concede his defeat or call Biden with congratulations, but he has acknowledged there will be a "new administration" come January 20. 

Trump has announced that he will not attend Biden's inauguration, ignoring a long-standing tradition in the U.S. of an outgoing chief executive witnessing his successor take office as a show of the peaceful transition in power in the U.S. democracy. 

Pence, however, does plan to attend the ceremony on the steps of the Capitol, which will be down-scaled significantly because of the surging number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. 
 

Related Stories

In this photo from Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, first lady Melania Trump speaks at an event celebrating the 100th anniversary of the…
USA
Melania Trump: ‘Disappointed and Disheartened’ by Storming of US Capitol 
First lady also attacks what she calls ‘salacious gossip’ against her 
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 12:23 PM
A photo illustration shows the suspended Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump on a smartphone at the White House briefing room in Washington, D.C., Jan. 8, 2021.
Europe
Merkel Calls Trump Ban from Twitter, Other Media Platforms 'Problematic'
Twitter initially suspended President Donald Trump's account for at least 12 hours, then moved to suspend it indefinitely, citing a risk of inciting more violence
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 12:17 PM
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent protesters loyal to President…
US Politics
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Sets Out Plans to Call for Trump’s Removal
Top Democrat says if Trump’s Cabinet does not invoke the 25th amendment, the House will pursue impeachment
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 05:16 AM
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021.
USA
In Extraordinary Rebuke, US Diplomats Blast Trump for Capitol Riot
Foreign service officers say last week's events may badly undermine US credibility to promote and defend democratic values abroad, call for Trump's removal from office
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 01/10/2021 - 06:58 PM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier
Ken Bredemeier, a veteran, award-winning Washington reporter and editor at the Washington Post and Chicago Tribune in years past, is a national and international writer for Voice of America.
 

 

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

US House Moves to Impeach Trump, Again

The U.S. Capitol dome is seen behind an unscalable security fence in Washington, U.S. January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US Lawmakers Discuss Next Moves as Nation Grapples to Understand Violence at Capitol Building

Washington Week Ahead
US Politics

US Senate's Top Democrat Warns of Possible Violence at Biden Inauguration

Preparations take place for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 8, 2021, after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building.
USA

Major Corporations Suspend Donations to US Lawmakers Who Voted Against Biden Certification

FILE - Republican lawmakers applaud after Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar, lower right, objected to certifying the Electoral College votes from his state, during a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol, in Washington, Jan 6, 2021.
2020 USA Votes

White House Pushed Top Federal Prosecutor in Atlanta to Resign, Paper Says

U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak is seen following a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Atlanta. Pak announced a 12…