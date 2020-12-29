2020 USA Votes

US Senate Balance of Power Hangs on Georgia Runoff

By Mike O'Sullivan
December 29, 2020 03:39 PM
Georgia voters mark their ballots during the first day of early voting in the US Senate runoffs at the Gwinnett County…
FILE - A Georgia voter marks a ballot during the first day of early voting in the U.S. Senate runoffs at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, in Atlanta, Georgia, Dec. 14, 2020.

LOS ANGELES - Early voting is under way in the U.S. southern state of Georgia for two Senate seats for which none of the candidates received a majority of the vote in the November election. At stake in the January 5 runoff vote — the balance of power in the U.S. Congress. 

Both U.S. President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden have focused their energies on the races. Trump told a December 5 rally in the state that "the voters of Georgia will determine which party runs every committee, writes every piece of legislation, controls every single taxpayer dollar," as he urged support for incumbent Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

FILE - Senator Kelly Loeffler, a Republican from Georgia, speaks during a re-election campaign rally in Marietta, Georgia, March 9, 2020.
FILE - Senator Kelly Loeffler, a Republican from Georgia, speaks during a reelection campaign rally in Marietta, Georgia, March 9, 2020.

He plans to hold another rally on January 4 in Dalton, Georgia. 

Biden has campaigned for Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, telling voters on December 15 to "send me these two men, and we will control the Senate and will change the lives of people in Georgia." 

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 file photo, candidate for U.S. Senate Sen. David Perdue speaks during a campaign rally, in…
FILE - Candidate for U.S. Senate Sen. David Perdue speaks during a campaign rally, in Cumming, Ga., Nov. 13, 2020.

Both races are competitive. Warnock is essentially tied with Loeffler. She was appointed to her seat by the state's governor to replace Senator Johnny Isakson, who retired a year ago for health reasons. 

The race between Ossoff and Perdue is also tight. Perdue was elected in 2014, and Ossoff has closed the gap to achieve a virtual tie in recent polling. 

Democratic U.S. Senate challenger the Rev. Raphael Warnock during a rally, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 in Columbus, Ga. with Vice…
FILE - Democratic U.S. Senate challenger the Rev. Raphael Warnock waves during a rally in Columbus, Ga., Dec. 21, 2020.

Power in the U.S. Congress has been divided. Democrats continue to hold a majority in the House of Representatives, and the January 5 Georgia vote will give either party control of the Senate. 

"If the Democrats can pull off two victories, there will be 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats — a tie," said political analyst Sherry Bebitch Jeffe.  

Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate from Georgia Jon Ossoff speaks after voting early in Atlanta on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
FILE - Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate from Georgia Jon Ossoff speaks after voting early in Atlanta, Dec. 22, 2020.

Tie-breaking votes would be cast by Democrat Kamala Harris, the next vice president, who will preside over the Senate. Democrats need to win both seats to gain control, and Republicans need just one. 

Biden reversed recent voting patterns in November, winning Georgia by a fraction of a percent, while the two Democratic Senate candidates forced runoffs by preventing the incumbents from reaching the threshold of 50% plus one vote.   

"That was a gigantic victory for Democrats," said Raphael Sonenshein, executive director of the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at California State University, Los Angeles. "Even though it's a long shot for the Democrats to win both seats, it's a sign that Georgia is moving the way that other parts of the South may be heading — toward a new coalition." 

Voters return to their vehicles after early voting for the Senate runoff election, at Ron Anderson Recreation Center, Thursday,…
Atlanta’s Increasingly Diverse Suburbs Could Decide US Senate Control
Georgia’s dual runoff Senate contests January 5 follow Democrat Joe Biden’s November victory fueled by minority voters in the Republican-leaning state

He said Georgia, like the southern states of Virginia and North Carolina, has seen an influx of college-educated voters, who tend to vote Democratic.  

"The African American population, Latino population, Asian American population got larger in those states," said Sonenshein, leading to what he said is a more progressive electorate. 

Still, Jeffe said, the Senate contest will come down to who gets out the vote. 

"The Democrats are moving strongly with regard to a shoe leather campaign, knocking on doors, even in a pandemic," she said, noting that Republicans lead in fundraising.  
 

Related Stories

Voters return to their vehicles after early voting for the Senate runoff election, at Ron Anderson Recreation Center, Thursday,…
US Politics
Atlanta’s Increasingly Diverse Suburbs Could Decide US Senate Control
Georgia’s dual runoff Senate contests January 5 follow Democrat Joe Biden’s November victory fueled by minority voters in the Republican-leaning state
Default Author Profile
By Matt Haines
Tue, 12/29/2020 - 05:12 AM
An early voter wearing a protective face mask waits to cast her vote in two run-off elections that will determine control of…
2020 USA Votes
Georgia Republicans Debate Whether to Vote in Runoff Elections
Over the past six weeks, some notable Trump supporters have encouraged Georgia Republicans to boycott January 5 elections
Default Author Profile
By Matt Haines
Sun, 12/20/2020 - 01:25 PM
Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden speaks during a voter mobilization event in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 27, 2020. …
2020 USA Votes
Biden to Campaign for Georgia Democratic Senate Candidates
January 5 runoff elections will determine who controls the Senate during first two years of Biden presidency
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 12/15/2020 - 08:04 AM
A young voter casts her ballot on Election Day in Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 3, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
Understanding the US Senate Runoff Elections in Georgia
Eight things you need to know about the elections that will decide who controls the US Senate
Default Author Profile
By Steve Redisch
Sat, 12/12/2020 - 02:58 AM
Mike O'Sullivan
By
Mike O'Sullivan

More Election News

2020 USA Votes

US Senate Balance of Power Hangs on Georgia Runoff

Georgia voters mark their ballots during the first day of early voting in the US Senate runoffs at the Gwinnett County…
US Politics

Atlanta’s Increasingly Diverse Suburbs Could Decide US Senate Control

Voters return to their vehicles after early voting for the Senate runoff election, at Ron Anderson Recreation Center, Thursday,…
2020 USA Votes

Biden: Trump Aides Setting 'Roadblocks' for Transition Team

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting with members of his national security and foreign policy agency…
2020 USA Votes

Twitter Followers of US Government Accounts Won't Transfer to Biden

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 2, 2019 logos of US social network Twitter are displayed on the screen of smartphones,…
2020 USA Votes

Voting Equipment Worker Sues Trump Campaign and Conservative Media

FILE- In this Sept. 16, 2019 file photo, the Dominion Voting system used in Georgia is shown Monday, in Atlanta. Georgia…

What Happens Next?

What It Means to Become President-Elect in the US

In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden is being called the president-elect.

President-elect is a descriptive term not an official office. As such, Biden has no power in the government, and he would not until he is inaugurated at noon on January 20, 2021.

American news networks, which track all of the vote counting, determined on November 7 that Biden’s lead had become insurmountable in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to be president. Within minutes of determining his lead was mathematically assured, they projected him as the winner.

That is why news organizations, including VOA, are calling Biden the "projected winner."

Sometimes, in the case of particularly close elections, when news networks make this call, the other candidate does not concede victory. President Donald Trump has not done so, alleging voter fraud without substantial evidence and vowing to fight on. The president’s position has left Washington lawmakers divided, with Republicans backing a legal inquiry into allegations of vote fraud, even as they celebrate other congressional lawmakers who won their races.

When will the dispute be resolved?

The U.S. election won’t be officially certified for weeks. In the meantime, court challenges and state recounts could occur.

So far, the Trump administration has not provided evidence for any fraud that could overturn the result, but there is still time for more legal challenges.

Once states have certified the vote, pledged electors then cast their votes in the Electoral College in mid-December. Congress then certifies the overall Electoral College result in early January, about two weeks before Inauguration Day.