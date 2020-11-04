US Voters Weigh In on a Variety of Ballot Initiatives

Americans voted on a variety of ballot initiatives during the 2020 elections, in addition to president and members of Congress.



According to CBS News, at least 120 initiatives were on the ballot in 32 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.



Ballot initiatives offer voters a chance to directly change state laws or a state constitution.



The highest profile initiative was in California, where Proposition 22 determined if app-based companies like Uber, Lyft and others could continue classifying workers as independent contractors instead of company employees. Fifty-eight percent voted in favor of the proposition.



Here are some of the other higher profile initiatives voted on Tuesday.



• Fifty-two percent of Puerto Ricans voted in favor of a non-binding statehood initiative. The results have yet to be certified. Currently, Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens but do not have voting representation in Congress.



• Sixty-one percent of Floridians voted in favor of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026. The results have not yet been certified. The initiative would raise the wage to $10 per hour in 2021 and raise it by a dollar every year until it reaches $15 per hour.



• Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota passed measures to legalize recreational marijuana for individuals 21 and older.



• Californians voted in favor of allowing people on parole to vote. They appear to have rejected a proposition that would have allowed 17-year-olds to vote in primaries or special elections, provided they will be 18 by Election Day. Voters appear to have rejected a proposition to abolish cash bail.



• Voters in Colorado appear to have approved a measure that will allot their presidential Electoral College votes to the winner of the national popular vote. Coloradoans rejected an initiative that would have banned abortion after 22 weeks unless the mother’s life was in jeopardy.



• Louisiana voters approved an initiative to add wording that explains there is no explicit right to an abortion under the state’s constitution.



• Oregon approved initiatives to decriminalize the possession of drugs such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. The state also approved legalizing psychedelic mushrooms. The District of Columbia also decriminalized psychedelic mushrooms.



• Voters in Massachusetts rejected a measure to establish so-called rank-choice voting, in which voters rank the candidates instead of choosing just one. Results on a similar initiative in Alaska were yet to be counted.

