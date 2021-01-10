2020 USA Votes

White House Pushed Top Federal Prosecutor in Atlanta to Resign, Paper Says

By Reuters
January 10, 2021 01:56 AM
U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak is seen following a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Atlanta. Pak announced a 12…
FILE - US Attorney Byung J. 'BJay' Pak is seen Aug. 13, 2019, in Atlanta.

WASHINGTON - The White House pushed the top federal prosecutor in Atlanta to resign before Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff because President Donald Trump was unhappy that he wasn’t doing enough to investigate Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.

The Justice Department on Tuesday tapped a new federal prosecutor to lead the Atlanta office, a day after the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, Byung J. “BJay” Pak, abruptly resigned.

Pak’s resignation drew attention because Trump appeared to refer to him in a recent phone call with Georgia’s secretary of state in which the outgoing Republican president asked state officials to try to “find” enough votes to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

In a recording obtained by numerous media outlets, Trump appeared to complain during the call about Pak without naming him, saying there was a “Never Trumper U.S. attorney” in Georgia.

The Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said that at the behest of the White House, a senior Justice Department official called and told Pak he needed to step down because he was not pursuing the voter-fraud allegations to Trump’s satisfaction.

The White House declined to comment while the Justice Department and Pak did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment on Saturday.

Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Jon Ossoff unseated Republican David Perdue in Tuesday’s runoffs, giving Democrats control of the U.S. Senate.

Related Stories

Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6,…
2020 USA Votes
House Likely to Offer Articles of Impeachment Against Trump on Monday
Congressional Democrats want to hold president accountable for role in Capitol riot
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 11:46 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A pro-Trump protester carries the lectern of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi through the…
2020 USA Votes
Pro-Trump State Lawmaker Resigns After Riot; More Arrests Announced
The West Virginia state delegate resigned Saturday after filming himself breaking into the Capitol on Wednesday
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 11:04 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, at Dalton Regional…
2020 USA Votes
Trump Pressured Georgia to 'Find The Fraud' in Earlier Call
December call is one of at least three, placed between early December and early January, in which Trump sought help from high-level Georgia officials in subverting the election
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 07:48 PM
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
USA
Majority of Americans Want Trump Removed Immediately After US Capitol Violence - Reuters/Ipsos Poll
Nearly 70% of Americans surveyed also said they disapprove of Trump's actions in the run-up to Wednesday's assault
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 08:11 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Election News

Silicon Valley & Technology

Apple, Amazon Suspend Parler Social Network from App Store, Web Hosting Service

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 1/9/21 Apple suspends Parler from its app store as big tech and social media platforms…
2020 USA Votes

House Likely to Offer Articles of Impeachment Against Trump on Monday

Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6,…
2020 USA Votes

Pro-Trump State Lawmaker Resigns After Riot; More Arrests Announced

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A pro-Trump protester carries the lectern of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi through the…
2020 USA Votes

Trump Pressured Georgia to 'Find The Fraud' in Earlier Call

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, at Dalton Regional…
Silicon Valley & Technology

Twitter Bans Trump, Removes Tweet by Iran’s Khamenei on Same Day, Sparking ‘Double Standards’ Backlash

Trump Iran Twitter