Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 18

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:20 a.m.: The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) reports Saturday that 11 vessels carrying a total of 280,161 metric tons of grain and other food products left Ukrainian ports over the last two days under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The five vessels that began their outbound voyage on Friday, are:

Breeze from Odesa to Hamburg, Germany, carrying 47,200 metric tons of rapeseed.

Annabella from Chornomorsk to Constanţa, Romania, carrying 8,500 metric tons of rapeseed.

CS Cihan from Odesa to Egypt, carrying 6,400 metric tons of soya beans.

Navin Vulture from Yuzhny/Pivdennyi, to Piraeus, Greece, carrying 7,500 metric tons of corn and barley.

Octopus from Yuzhny/Pivdennyi to Constanţa, Romania, carrying 6,500 metric tons of corn.

The six vessels that began their outbound voyage on Saturday, are:

Horus from Chornomorsk to China carrying 53,012 metric tons of sunflower meal and 9,694 metric tons of barley.

Baroness from Chornomorsk to Ravenna, Italy, carrying 30,900 metric tons of wheat.

Ikaria Angel from Chornomorsk to Djibouti, carrying 30,000 metric tons of wheat.

Velvet Rose from Chornomorsk to Nantong, China, carrying 29,350 metric tons of sunflower meal.

Gozo from Odesa to Spain, carrying 26,000 metric tons of wheat.

Pacific Rose from Yuzhny/Pivdennyi to Porto Marghera, Italy, carrying 20,000 metric tons of soya beans and 5,105 metric tons of corn.

Destinations indicated are based on information received at the JCC and may change based on commercial activity. Grains that reach a destination may go through processing and be trans-shipped to other countries.

As of Saturday, the total tonnage of grain and other foodstuffs exported from the three Ukrainian ports is 3,539,257 metric tons. A total of 339 voyages (184 inbound and 155 outbound) have been enabled so far.