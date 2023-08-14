World’s Deadliest Wildfires

The U.S. wildfire in which almost 100 people have died in Hawaii is among the deadliest of the 21st century.

Here’s a look at some previous deadly wildfires globally:

Australia in 2009

In "Black Saturday" in Australia's Victoria state, 173 people were killed, in Australia's worst bushfire on February 7, 2009.

Whole towns and more than 2,000 homes were destroyed.

Greece in 2007 and 2018

In Greece's worst-ever fire disaster, 103 people died when wildfires swept through homes and vehicles in the coastal town of Mati near Athens in July 2018, leaving only charred remains.

Most of the victims were trapped by the flames as they sat in traffic jams while trying to flee. Others drowned while trying to escape by sea.

In 2007, a 12-day inferno starting in late August killed at least 67 people and destroyed 800 homes across the southern Peloponnese peninsula.

The flames engulfed most of the region's olive groves. The Aegean island of Evia was also badly affected.

In all 77 people died that summer due to the fires.

Algeria in 2021 and 2022

More than 90 people, including 33 soldiers, were killed in dozens of wildfires in Algeria in August 2021.

The government blamed arsonists and a blistering heatwave for the blazes, but experts also criticized authorities for failing to prepare for the annual wildfire season.

In August 2022, massive blazes killed 37 people over several days in northeastern El Tarf province, near the border with Tunisia.

More than 10,000 hectares (25,000 acres) went up in smoke in El Kala National Park, a UNESCO-listed heritage spot famous for its rich marine, dune, lake and forest ecosystems.



U.S. in 2018

On November 8, 2018, at dawn, California's deadliest modern fire broke out in the town of Paradise, some 240 kilometers (149 miles) to the north of San Francisco, killing 85 people over more than two weeks.

Known as the Camp Fire, it burned more than 62,000 hectares (153,000 acres) of land and reduced more than 18,800 buildings to ashes.

An investigation found that high tension electricity wires sparked the fire.

The Camp Fire is likely the deadliest fire in the continental United States for a century; the Cloquet Fire in 1918 in the northern state of Minnesota killed around 1,000 people.

Portugal in 2017

The deadliest wildfires in Portuguese history broke out in the central Leiria region during a heatwave in June 2017 and burned through hills covered with pine and eucalyptus trees for five days.

Many of the 63 people who died became trapped in their cars while trying to escape.

In October, a new series of deadly fires broke out in northern Portugal, killing another 45 people as well as four in neighboring Spain. Those fires were chiefly blamed on arsonists.