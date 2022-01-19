Accessibility links
Africa
Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Day 10
January 19, 2022 1:07 PM
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Malawi vs Senegal | 0-0
Zimbabwe vs Guinea | 2-1
Gabon vs Morocco | 2-2
Ghana vs Comoros | 2-3
1
Senegal's supporters chant before the soccer match between Malawi and Senegal; Cameroon, Jan. 18, 2022.
2
Senegal team players pose before the soccer match between Malawi and Senegal; Cameroon, Jan. 18, 2022.
3
Malawi Soccer players pose for a photograph before the soccer match between Malawi and Senegal; Cameroon, Jan. 18, 2022.
4
Senegal's coach Aliou Cisse, sing the national anthem before the soccer match between Malawi and Senegal; Cameroon, Jan. 18, 2022.
Load more
Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Day 10
