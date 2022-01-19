Accessibility links

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Day 10

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Malawi vs Senegal | 0-0
Zimbabwe vs Guinea | 2-1
Gabon vs Morocco | 2-2
Ghana vs Comoros | 2-3
1 Senegal's supporters chant before the soccer match between Malawi and Senegal; Cameroon, Jan. 18, 2022.
2 Senegal team players pose before the soccer match between Malawi and Senegal; Cameroon, Jan. 18, 2022.
3 Malawi Soccer players pose for a photograph before the soccer match between Malawi and Senegal; Cameroon, Jan. 18, 2022.
4 Senegal's coach Aliou Cisse, sing the national anthem before the soccer match between Malawi and Senegal; Cameroon, Jan. 18, 2022.

