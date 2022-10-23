Al-Shabab Militants Storm Hotel in Kismayo 

Al-Shabab militants in Somalia have attacked a hotel in the southern port town of Kismayo, Sunday, witnesses said.

The attacked started with an explosion outside the hotel that was followed by the storming of the Tawakal Hotel by armed men. The first explosion was heard around 12:15 local time.

Witnesses and videos from the scene reported sustained gunfire near the hotel, between the attackers and security forces.

Ambulances were also seen moving towards Kismayo Port Road, where the hotel is located.

The hotel is frequented by the local elders and business community leaders. Casualties are not yet known.

The al-Shabab militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.