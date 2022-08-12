Accessibility links

August 11, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Athletes dive into the water at the start in the women's Elite Triathlon at the Olympic Park in Munich, Germany.
College girls wear Indian freedom fighters' face masks, ahead of country's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Chennai, India.
Residents play while visiting an interactive art exhibition by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman held in Beijing.
Supporters of Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga celebrate in the street ahead of the contested presidential election results in Kisumu, Kenya.
