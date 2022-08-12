Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 11, 2022
August 12, 2022 1:00 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Athletes dive into the water at the start in the women's Elite Triathlon at the Olympic Park in Munich, Germany.
2
College girls wear Indian freedom fighters' face masks, ahead of country's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Chennai, India.
3
Residents play while visiting an interactive art exhibition by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman held in Beijing.
4
Supporters of Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga celebrate in the street ahead of the contested presidential election results in Kisumu, Kenya.
August 11, 2022
