Biden to Visit El Paso

U.S. President Joe Biden goes to the Texas city of El Paso on Sunday,for a firsthand look at the migrant crisis along the border with Mexico.

His visit comes just days after announcing that Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians, and Venezuelans would be deported to Mexico if they entered the U.S. illegally, an expansion of Title 42, a pandemic-era immigration policy.

El Paso is one of the largest U.S. cities on the border with Mexico, where thousands of migrants arrive daily.

Theresa Cardinal Brown, an adviser with the Dallas-based George W. Bush Institute told the El Paso Times that the growing numbers of migrants in the city is “a humanitarian crisis, a political crisis, a procedural crisis, a local government crisis and an international crisis."

Later Sunday, Biden travels to Mexico City, where he meets on Monday and Tuesday with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a North American leaders’ summit.