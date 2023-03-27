Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
South & Central Asia

Blast in Kabul Kills 2, Injures 12 

An ambulance carries victims from near the site of a suicide attack in Kabul on March 27, 2023.
Islamabad — 

Witnesses and doctors in Afghanistan said a bomb explosion outside the foreign ministry in the capital, Kabul, had killed at least two people and injured 12 others.

An Italy-run international humanitarian organization, EMERGENCY, confirmed that its nearby surgical center had received the victims, saying a child was also among those wounded.

Eyewitnesses told VOA the blast had targeted a security checkpoint as ministry employees were leaving offices for home.

There were reports of a much higher death toll, but Taliban authorities did not immediately offer any comment on the incident, nor was the nature of the blast known.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing, the first such attack since the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan started last week in Afghanistan.

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG