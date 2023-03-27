Blast in Kabul Kills 2, Injures 12 

Witnesses and doctors in Afghanistan said a bomb explosion outside the foreign ministry in the capital, Kabul, had killed at least two people and injured 12 others.



An Italy-run international humanitarian organization, EMERGENCY, confirmed that its nearby surgical center had received the victims, saying a child was also among those wounded.



Eyewitnesses told VOA the blast had targeted a security checkpoint as ministry employees were leaving offices for home.



There were reports of a much higher death toll, but Taliban authorities did not immediately offer any comment on the incident, nor was the nature of the blast known.



No group immediately claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing, the first such attack since the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan started last week in Afghanistan.