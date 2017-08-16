Brazil Congressman Ordered to Pay for Offensive Remark

The Federal Appeals Court has ordered a conservative Brazilian congressman to pay a colleague more than $3,000 for saying she wasn't worth raping.



Judge Nancy Andrighi on Tuesday ordered Jair Bolsonaro to pay Maria do Rosario 10,000 reals ($3,125) for saying in a December 2014 newspaper interview that she is not "worth raping; she is very ugly."



One day before the interview, Bolsonaro said on the floor of Congress that do Rosario had called him a "rapist" in 2003 and added that he would not rape her because she didn't "deserve it."



Brazilian lawmakers enjoy parliamentary immunity that protects their speech, opinions and votes in congress. However the court said that immunity does not apply to Bolsonaro because he made similar remarks later in the interview.

