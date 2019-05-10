China Files Formal Charges Against Former Interpol Chief

Chinese prosecutors have filed formal charges of abuse of power and bribery against former Interpol president Meng Hongwei.

The prosecutor’s office in the northeastern city of Tianjin made the announcement Friday, saying Meng abused his power when he was previously a deputy minister of public security and head of China's coast guard, and had taken "an extremely large" amount of bribes.

Meng's wife, Grace, who lives in France, has dismissed the allegations and maintains his arrest was politically motivated.

Meng was expelled from public office and the ruling Communist Party, before being formally arrested last month.

Meng was elected president of Interpol in 2016 and disappeared last September while on a visit to his home country from France, where the global law enforcement agency is headquartered.

Interpol was not informed and was forced to make a formal request to China for information about Meng's whereabouts.

Beijing later announced he had been detained on allegations of accepting bribes and had resigned from Interpol.



There are suspicions that Meng is one of many Communist Party officials who have fallen out of political favor with Chinese President Xi Jinping, because of perceived disloyalty and corruption.



