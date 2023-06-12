China Rejects Allegation of Running Spy Base in Cuba

China on Monday rejected U.S. allegations that it was operating a spy base in Cuba.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a news briefing that the allegations were false and that the United States was giving inconsistent and contradictory information.

Wang’s comments came days after a Biden administration official said China had been conducting spy operations out of Cuba, located about 200 kilometers from the U.S. state of Florida, for some time.

In a Twitter post Saturday, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío called the allegation “slanderous speculation.”

The developments come as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to travel soon to Beijing.

His prior plans to go to China in February were canceled amid a spike in tensions as a Chinese spy balloon flew over the United States.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press and Reuters.