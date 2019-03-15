(Im)migration News Recap, March 10-15 

Editor's note: We want you to know what's happening, and why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration, migration and refugee reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.



New Zealand attack targets Muslim community



The suspected gunman in an attack on New Zealand's Muslim community this week was a white supremacist who opposed immigrant "invaders," according to his online writings. The brutality echoed violence carried out against houses of worship in the United States in recent years, including the rampage on a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, in which the gunman also espoused the extremist ideology.



Ethiopian Airlines crash kills 'champion for social justice'



Cedric Asiavugwa was months away from graduating from one of the top U.S. law schools when the Ethiopian Airlines flight he was on crashed Sunday . His university lauded his dedication to asylum-seekers and children and remembered him as "consistently dedicated to the underprivileged in his home country" of Kenya.



Remains of the caliphate



Makeshift refugee camps in Syria are receiving thousands of women and children fleeing the last areas held by Islamic State extremists. Tents are leaking. Children are dying. "There were bombs and war in there, but we were happy," one IS widow told VOA's Heather Murdock. Watch video from the camp here.



Failed CAR peace accord sparks refugee flow to Cameroon



One health center is treating twice the number of usual patients, as refugees anticipate escalating violence amid a political letdown.



Trump administration wants more space for detained immigrants



President Donald Trump's immigration demands for 2020 include $8.6 billion for the border wall. They also include thousands more detention beds, an issue that became a sticking point in the ongoing budget friction between the White House and members of Congress. An Illinois town recently approved a new private immigration detention facility, and the Department of Homeland Security is trying to open more in Detroit, Mich., and St. Paul, Minn.