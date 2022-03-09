Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54 - March 8, 2022
Upcoming
11:30 - 11:58
Africa 54
13:30 - 14:29
Straight Talk Africa
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
04:05 - 05:00
LIVE
VOA 1 - The Hits
Upcoming
05:00 - 05:05
VOA Newscasts
05:05 - 06:00
VOA 1 - The Hits
06:00 - 06:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
04:05 - 05:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
05:00 - 05:05
VOA Newscasts
06:00 - 06:05
VOA Newscasts
07:00 - 07:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
05:00 - 05:04
VOA Newscasts
06:00 - 06:04
VOA Newscasts
07:00 - 07:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA 1 - The Hits
African Beat
Europe
In Photos: Poland Russia Ukraine War, March 9, 2022
March 09, 2022 3:14 AM
People fled the war from neighboring Ukraine and arrived at the Przemysl train station in Przemysl, Poland, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
1
Poland Russia Ukraine War
2
Poland Russia Ukraine War
3
Poland Russia Ukraine War
4
Poland Russia Ukraine War
In Photos: Poland Russia Ukraine War, March 9, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
All About America
Why Homicide Rates in US Spiked 30% During COVID Pandemic
All About America
As Fewer Americans Attend Church, Can Coffee Shops Fill the Void?
USA
A Cultural Gumbo: Immigrants Propel Evolution of Louisiana Cooking
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG