Islamic Jihad Leader Killed in Gaza

A senior commander of the militant Islamic Jihad was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the southern Gaza Strip, officials said Sunday.

Islamic Jihad officials said Khaled Mansour and two other militants were killed in the strikes.

The Israeli military says about 600 rockets have been launched at Israel from the Gaza Strip since Friday.

Israel responds to Palestinian rocket attacks with air strikes, even though Israel utilizes Iron Dome interceptors that have a high percentage success rate against the rockets.

The current back-and-forth attacks have resulted in the deaths of at least 30 Palestinians, including women and children.

“Innocent children and families have been caught up in the vicious circle of violence for as long as they can remember,” said Norwegian Refugee Council Middle East Regional Director Carsten Hansen.

The attacks could escalate further Sunday as Jews observe a holy day at a flashpoint site that Jews call the Temple Mount and Muslims refer to as the Noble Sanctuary.