Japan, Australia Join US and Others in Sanctioning Russia Over Ukraine

THE WHITE HOUSE — Japan and Australia announced sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, joining the United States, the European Union, Canada, Britain and Germany in enacting measures in response to Russia’s actions in neighboring Ukraine.

“Australians always stand up to bullies, and we will be standing up to Russia, along with all of our partners,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters. “I expect subsequent tranches of sanctions, this is only the start of this process.”

Australia’s sanctions target members of Russia’s security council, while Japan imposed asset freezes for certain Russian individuals and barred the issuance of Russian bonds in Japan.

U.S. President Joe Biden cut off the Russian government from international financing on Tuesday and imposed sanctions on two large banks, declaring that its actions in Ukraine were “a flagrant violation of international law.”

In a brief White House speech, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order late Monday to send troops across the eastern Ukraine border into the Luhansk and Donetsk regions was “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.” Hours earlier, Putin declared the regions as independent, no longer part of Ukraine.

Biden pointedly asked, “Who in the Lord’s name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belonged to his neighbors?”

The condemnation came from many other U.S. allies and multilateral institutions, including from United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who said Tuesday, “Let me be clear: The decision of the Russian Federation to recognize the so-called “independence” of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions is a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.”

Biden also ordered the movement of infantry troops and air support from elsewhere in Europe closer to Russia’s borders, as the region girds for possible confrontation.

Biden said additional U.S. forces were deploying to the Baltics to “send an unmistakable message that the United States, together with our allies, will defend every inch of NATO territory.”

The latest deployments include a battalion of more than 800 troops deploying from Italy to the Baltic region, eight F-35 fighter jets and 20 Apache attack helicopters from Germany to the Baltics, and 12 Apaches from Greece to Poland. Canada also announced the deployment of 460 troops to Latvia to bolster NATO defenses.

But Biden stressed, “These are totally defensive moves on our part. We have no intention of fighting Russia.” He added, “None of us should be fooled; none of us will be fooled” by Putin’s intentions in deploying what he characterized as “peacekeeping forces” into the one-time Soviet republic.

For now, the administration says its strongest weapon is sanctions aimed at Russia’s power players. The U.S. leader said his sanctions would cut off the Russian government “from raising money from the West,” and vowed that Russia “will pay an even steeper price (with more sanctions) if its forces advance further” west into Ukraine.

The sanctions announced Tuesday target three men in Putin’s inner circle: Aleksandr Bortnikov, head of the Federal Security Service; Sergei Kiriyenko, a top official in Putin’s office, and Peter Fradkov, chairman of Promsvyazbank.

A senior administration official told reporters that the sanctions target two banks especially close to Russia’s leadership, including one — Vnesheconombank — that holds more than $50 billion in assets. Daleep Singh, deputy national security adviser for international economics, described it as “a glorified piggy bank for the Kremlin.”

Singh said if Russia goes further, then “no Russian financial institution is safe” from sanctions, including its two largest that hold nearly $750 billion in assets.

“Make no mistake — this is only the sharp edge of the pain we can inflict,” he said.

Some analysts say the administration could have done more.

“The sanctions announced (Monday) will have almost no impact, either in economic or political terms,” Chris Miller, a Russia analyst at the American Enterprise Institute, told VOA. “The sanctions announced today — notably the sovereign debt sanctions — will have a minor, negative macroeconomic impact on Russia.”

On Tuesday, Biden also met at the White House with Ukraine’s foreign minister and “reiterated the readiness of the United States, in close cooperation with our Allies and partners, to respond swiftly and decisively to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine,” the White House said.

In a speech at the Kremlin on Monday, Putin declared that Ukraine was never an independent state and was part of a greater Russian sphere of influence, not a “puppet” of the West.

“He directly attacked Ukraine’s right to exist,” Biden said of Putin, adding that there is “still time to avert the worst-case scenario” of a full-on invasion through diplomatic settlement of the crisis.

Biden’s implementation of long-promised sanctions came as other Western allies quickly moved Tuesday to punish Russia with sanctions of their own.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz halted authorization for Nord Stream 2, the completed but not yet operational natural gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, at least temporarily curbing potential fuel deliveries to Germany but also depriving Moscow of revenue from the pipeline.

British Prime Minister sanctioned five Russian banks and three “high net worth” executives, freezing their assets in Britain and cutting off financial transactions with them.

Russian lawmakers on Tuesday gave Putin permission to use military force outside the country, possibly presaging a broader attack on Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that Russian tanks had moved into parts of Donetsk and Luhansk.

“Every indication is that Russia continues to plan for a full-scale invasion on Ukraine,” he said.

VOA’s Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb and VOA’s U.N. correspondent Margaret Besheer contributed to this report. Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.