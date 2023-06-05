Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
June 4, 2023
June 05, 2023 1:34 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Villagers catch offerings thrown by members of the Tengger sub-ethnic group in the crater of the active Mount Bromo volcano as part of the Yadnya Kasada festival in Probolinggo, East Java province, Indonesia.
2
Award-winning Hong Kong journalist Bao Choy, front right, hugs Sham Yee-lan, former Hong Kong Journalists Association chairperson, after being cleared by the city's top court in Hong Kong.
3
Banners of U.S. artificial intelligence company OpenAI fly near an installation depicting the legendary "Trojan horse" built entirely out of microelectronic circuit boards and other computer components, outside at the campus of Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv, Israel.
4
The moon sets behind buildings on top of the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany.
June 4, 2023
