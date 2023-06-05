Accessibility links

June 4, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Villagers catch offerings thrown by members of the Tengger sub-ethnic group in the crater of the active Mount Bromo volcano as part of the Yadnya Kasada festival in Probolinggo, East Java province, Indonesia.
Award-winning Hong Kong journalist Bao Choy, front right, hugs Sham Yee-lan, former Hong Kong Journalists Association chairperson, after being cleared by the city&#39;s top court in Hong Kong.
Banners of U.S. artificial intelligence company OpenAI fly near an installation depicting the legendary &quot;Trojan horse&quot; built entirely out of microelectronic circuit boards and other computer components,&nbsp;outside at the campus of Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv, Israel.
The moon sets behind buildings on top of the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany.
