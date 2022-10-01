Accessibility links

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 1

Pedestrians are reflected in a security glass as they walk along the Glass Bridge over the Dnipro river in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 30, 2022.

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:02 a.m.: An investigation by RFE/RL journalists shows connections between the metallurgical empire of Vladimir Lisin, one of Russia's richest oligarchs, and Russia's military industries. According to an NGO that monitors Russian state contracts, one of his companies did business with a state-run institute involved in the development of nuclear weapons. Lisin's company issued a statement to RFE/RL denying its products could be used for military purposes. Unlike many of Russia's rich and politically connected industrialists, Lisin and his companies have not been sanctioned by the European Union, the United States, Britain, or even Ukraine.

