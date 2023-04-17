Latest in Ukraine: G7 Ministers Call for Russian Withdrawal

New developments:

Britain’s defense ministry warns about dangers civilians face from mines, especially as farming activities increase

Head of International Hockey Federation says Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to compete in tournaments as long as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues

Russian President Vladimir Putin hails military, other ties with China as Chinese defense minister visits Moscow

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations on Monday reinforced their commitment to strongly supporting Ukraine, while also “intensifying, fully coordinating and enforcing sanctions against Russia.”

At a meeting in Japan, the G-7 ministers “underscored that Russia must withdraw all forces and equipment from Ukraine immediately and unconditionally,” according to a statement issued by Japan’s foreign ministry.

Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa said at a meeting focused on Russia’s war in Ukraine that it is important to maintain unity in enforcing sanctions against Russia.

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement last month that Russia would deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, the G-7 ministers on Monday condemned the move, reaffirming that “Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable,” the statement said.

Russia was once part of what was then the G-8 but was expelled after it annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Mine threats

Britain’s defense ministry Monday highlighted the mounting number of civilian mine-related deaths in Ukraine.

The British ministry said the problem is worst in areas that Russian troops previously occupied, including Kherson and Kharkiv, and that the risk increases with the arrival of springtime agricultural work.

“Over 750 mine related casualties among civilians have been reported since the start of the invasion - one in eight has involved a child. It will likely take at least a decade to clear Ukraine of mines,” the ministry said in its latest daily assessment.

Some material in this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.