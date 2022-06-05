North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile, South Korea Says

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea’s military reported Sunday, Pyongyang’s 18th round of missile tests this year.

No further information was immediately available about the launch. Japan’s government, which also tracks such launches, also said the North appeared to fire a ballistic missile.

North Korea has test-fired missiles at a rapid pace this year, apparently in an attempt to make progress on a weapons development wish list laid out by leader Kim Jong Un in 2021.

The list includes tactical nuclear weapons, hypersonic missiles, and longer range intercontinental ballistic missiles.

U.S. and South Korean officials say North Korea is also preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test.