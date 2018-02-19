Reflections on Race in the Military

Throughout history the American military has been primarily white and male, but today it is increasingly becoming as diverse as the country it serves to protect.

​ And this diverse force continues its duty, even as its commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump, is criticized for actions and remarks that appear to aggravate racial tensions in the United States.



Trump has come under fire for comments he made after a white nationalist rally and counter-protest that turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia last year, during which some said he did not swiftly condemn white supremacists. He has also reportedly made disparaging remarks about immigrants from Haiti and Africa.

The top U.S. military leader has urged American service members to remain above the fray. "You're a great example for our country right now, and it's got problems," Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told troops in Jordan last August, just days after the protests in Charlottesville. "It's got problems that we don't have in the military, and you just hold the line, my fine young soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines — you just hold the line until our country gets back to understanding and respecting each other and showing it."

In recent weeks, VOA visited Fort Bragg, North Carolina, home to the "All-American" 82nd Airborne, which calls itself the most diverse division in the United States, and Joint Base Andrews, the president's home base just outside of Washington, to get service members' perspectives on race relations. 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, NC The 82nd Airborne Division boasts paratroopers from all 50 states and more than 120 nationalities. "We were the first racially integrated unit in the U.S. Department of Defense, the first division to have female infantry commanders, and this was the first division that was organized with people from all over the country," said Lt. Col. Joe Buccino, communications director for the 82nd Airborne.

Private First Class Irvin Andrean grew up in Indonesia before moving to the eastern U.S. state of Pennsylvania as a teenager. He joined the Army as a mechanic and says he has always felt welcome. "They never treated me differently," Andrean told VOA. Service members from culturally homogenous areas say they now embrace the differences within their division and have grown from working with those from various backgrounds. "I've met some very amazing people and it's opened my eyes a lot," said Specialist Vince Vest, who grew up in a predominantly white neighborhood outside of Kansas City, Missouri. "I've gained a lot of wisdom through those people, and I've made life-long friends." While soldiers whom VOA spoke with at Fort Bragg say they haven't experienced racial discrimination in the military, Master Sgt. Jose Colon said he worries about the day he retires and rejoins civilian life. "I don't see any comradery in the civilian world coming," he said. "I don't know what would trigger that, but we don't seem to be getting any closer." While the political debate on racism and inclusion dominates headlines, the Army continues to welcome recruits from throughout the world, including Staff Sgt. Alfred Kollie, who fled Liberia and lived most of his life in a Ghana refugee camp. "As a child in Africa, seeing all the chaos and death and destruction, I felt myself that I owe the world to be part of something good and not something evil," Kollie, who now leads a 20-soldier fueling team for the 82nd, told VOA.