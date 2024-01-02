Accessibility links

Report: South Korea Opposition Chief Stabbed During Visit to Busan

South Korea's opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung falls after being attacked by an unidentified man during his visit to Busan, South Korea, Jan. 2, 2024. (Yonhap via REUTERS).
SEOUL, South Korea — 

South Korea's opposition party chief, Lee Jae-myung, was attacked during a visit to the southern port city of Busan on Tuesday local time, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Lee was stabbed on the left side of his neck with a weapon by an unidentified man while touring the site of a proposed airport in Busan, Yonhap said.

The assailant was subdued and arrested at the scene, Yonhap said.

News photographs published showed Lee lying on the ground with his eyes closed and hands of other people around him pressing a handkerchief against the side of his neck.

Lee has been transported to a hospital, Yonhap said.

