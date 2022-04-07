Senate Confirms Jackson to US Supreme Court, 53-47

The U.S. Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court on a vote of 53-47.

The Senate voted Thursday afternoon to make Jackson, 51, the first Black woman to serve on the court and only the third Black justice in the court’s history.

Democrats have a tie-breaker majority in the evenly divided 100-member Senate, and three Republicans — Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney — had all said they would vote to approve Jackson’s nomination.

Jackson will join three women currently serving — Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett — marking the first time the court has had four women at the same time.

President Joe Biden nominated Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. She will take her seat this summer, when Breyer retires.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press