Senate Expected to Confirm Jackson to US Supreme Court Seat

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
WASHINGTON — 

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote Thursday to approve the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to a seat on the Supreme Court.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said late Wednesday the Senate was set to hold the final vote Thursday afternoon.

Democrats hold a tie-breaker majority in the evenly divided 100-member Senate, and three Republicans — Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney — have all said they will vote to approve Jackson’s nomination.

The 51-year-old federal appeals court judge would be the first Black woman to serve on the court and only the third Black justice in the court’s history.

She would also join three women currently serving — Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett — marking the first time the court has had four women at the same time.

President Joe Biden nominated Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press.

