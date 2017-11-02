Sessions Warns US Reserves Option to Try Suspects at Guantanamo

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions warned on Thursday that the Trump Administration reserved the option to prosecute terror suspects in military commissions at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility.

Speaking to federal prosecutors in New York two days after a man killed eight people in a terror attack in lower Manhattan, Sessions said the Trump administration would "use all lawful tools at our disposal including prosecution in (federal) courts and at Guantanamo Bay."

"If anyone has any doubt about that, they can ask the more than 500 criminals whom the Department of Justice has convicted of terrorism-related offenses since 9/11," Sessions said. "And they can ask the dozens of enemy combatants in Guantanamo Bay."

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would "certainly consider" sending Saifullo Saipov, the Uzbek national suspected of carrying out the terror attack, to be held as an enemy combatant at the Guantanamo Bay.

But on Thursday Trump dropped his threat, tweeting that while he "would love to send NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer" than handling his trial through the U.S. court system."

The military commissions set up at Guantanamo Bay after the attacks of September 11, 2001 have secured eight convictions over the past 15 years. By contrast, of the 827 terror suspects prosecuted in federal courts since 9/11, 534 have pleaded guilty and 180 have been convicted, according to a database compiled by The Intercept.

Trump's suggestion to send Saipov to Guantanamo drew fire from critics who noted that unlike other terror suspects held at Guantanamo, Saipov is a U.S. permanent resident who is entitled to certain Constitutional protections.

Democratic Congressman, Adam Schiff, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said on Wednesday that "it would be a mistake" to try Saipov at Guantanamo.

"He should be tried in a criminal courtroom, as have hundreds of other terrorist suspects," Schiff said in a statement. "Far from the 'joke' which President Trump derided it as today, the civilian criminal justice system has a long, proven track record of imposing tough sentences on terrorists, through a process that is at once effective, fair, and respected throughout the world."