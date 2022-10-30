Thirty Killed in Suspension Bridge Collapse in India

At least 30 people were killed and dozens critically injured when a suspension bridge in India's western Gujarat state collapsed on Sunday, two government officials said.

"We can confirm that 30 people have lost their lives, many have been rescued from the river and some are still missing," said Amit Jhala, a senior administrator at the state-run hospital to where victims had been taken.

More than 400 people were on the bridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi at the time of the collapse, local TV channel Zee News said.

Footage broadcast by the TV channel showed dozens of people clinging onto the cables of the collapsed bridge as emergency teams struggled to rescue them.

The 230-meter historic bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for six months and was reopened for the public last week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state Gujarat for a three-day visit, said he has directed the state chief minister to mobilize teams urgently for the rescue operation.