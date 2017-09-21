Polls: Trump Approval Rises After Disaster Response

U.S. President Donald Trump saw a boost in his approval rating this week following his decision to provide money for hurricane relief and work with Democrats to prevent a government shutdown.

According to the NBC/Wall Street Journal poll released Thursday, Trump’s approval rating stood at 43 percent, marking a three-point rise since August. Still, 52 percent of respondents said they disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president.

A poll released Wednesday by Politico/Morning Consult showed a similar increase for Trump, up to 43 percent from 39 percent in August. A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Trump with 40 percent approval rating, up 2.5 points from his lowest point last month.

The rise in Trump’s approval rating comes after he went against the wishes of Republican Party leaders and made a deal with Democrats to provide relief funds to those affected by recent hurricanes and keep the government funded for 90 days after current spending levels expire September 30.

Democratic pollster Fred Yang, one of the people who conducted the NBC/Wall Street Journal poll, said Trump’s willingness to work with Democrats played a large role in the recent polling spike.

"Going to the middle has helped him with the middle — without costing him much from his own base," he said.

According to the poll, 71 percent of respondents said they approve of Trump’s deal to fund hurricane relief and keep the government open.