UNHCR: South Sudan Refugees in Uganda Top One Million

  • VOA News
An average of 1,800 South Sudanese have been arriving daily in Uganda over the past year, with another one million taking refuge Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic.
South Sudanese refugees line up for registration in Uganda.
A Ugandan police officer inspects refugees' belongings to ensure there are no weapons.
At a reception center, South Sudanese refugees receive basic vaccinations.
A South Sudanese refugee receives a warm meal at a reception center in Uganda.
