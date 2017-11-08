Reports: 3 US College Basketball Players Arrested in China

U.S. media reports say three American college basketball players were arrested in China for allegedly shoplifting from a store in Hangzhou, China.

ESPN reported Wednesday three players from UCLA -- LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill -- had been released on bail, but were required to remain in Hangzhou until the legal process was completed, according to a source.

UCLA is scheduled to play Georgia Tech in a game Saturday in Beijing.

UCLA coach Steve Alford told reporters Wednesday that he would not comment except to say that Ball, Riley and Hill will not be playing Saturday.

The university issued a statement saying it is aware of the situation and cooperating fully with authorities in China.

Larry Scott, head of the Pac-12 Conference in which UCLA plays, expressed disappointment at any situation that takes away from what is supposed to be a positive educational and cultural experience.

"Whether in the United States or abroad, we expect our student-athletes to uphold the highest standards," Scott said. "We will continue to closely monitor the situation."