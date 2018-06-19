US Expected to Announce Withdrawal From UN Rights Council

The United States is expected Tuesday to announce it is pulling out of the United Nations' Human Rights Council, according to State Department officials.

Officials speaking on condition of anonymity told reporters from several outlets that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley are expected to make a joint appearance to announce the decision.

Haley threatened last year that the U.S. might pull out of the 47-nation group over its repeated criticism of Israel and inclusion of nations with poor records on human rights. The move follows months of talks on reforming the council.

On Monday, the U.N.'s human rights chief, Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein of Jordan, denounced the U.S. policy of separating parents and children who cross into the United States illegally.