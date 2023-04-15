Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
East Asia

US Secretary of State Meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Vietnam's Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son meet at the Government Guest House in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 15, 2023.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Hanoi on Saturday, his first visit to Vietnam since becoming the top U.S. diplomat.

Blinken met Saturday with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

His visit to Vietnam is part of the Biden administration’s campaign to counter China’s increasing influence in the region.

The U.S. is building a $1.2 billion embassy compound in Hanoi, a move designed to demonstrate a U.S. commitment to improving ties with the Southeast Asian trading partner.

Vietnam, however, has a delicate balance to maintain. It does not want to antagonize its powerful neighbor, China, while strengthening its relationship with the U.S.

Blinken’s visit to Vietnam comes just two weeks after the 50th anniversary of former U.S. President Richard M. Nixon’s administration’s withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from Vietnam, marking the end of the Vietnam War.

Some information in this report was provided by The Associated Press and Reuters.

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG