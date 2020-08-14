Africa

1 Dies at Ivory Coast Protest Against President’s Pursuit of Third Term

By VOA News
August 14, 2020 02:01 AM
Demonstrator opposed to Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara running for a third term confront riot police in Abidjan…
Demonstrators opposed to Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara running for a third term confront riot police in Abidjan, Aug. 13, 2020.

Tensions are still running high in Ivory Coast’s commercial capital, Abidjan, Friday, a day after police used tear gas to break up street protests against President Alassane Ouattara's controversial decision to seek a third term.

At least one protester was killed in Abidjan's Yopougon district as police chased down protesters, who set up roadblocks made from burning tires and furniture.

There have been scattered demonstrations in the Ivory Coast since Ouattara announced last week he is seeking reelection on October 31 despite the opposition accusing him of violating term limits.

Ouattara is challenging the two-term presidential law, saying a new constitution adopted in 2016 offset any barriers preventing him from running again.

If Quattara's attempt to run again is successful, he will face several other candidates, including former president Henri Konan Bedie in the election, which is viewed as a major test of the country's stability since a civil war 10 years ago.

Violent demonstrations were rampant after former president Laurent Gbagbo's refusal to step down after a disputed run-off election.

