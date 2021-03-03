Africa

10 People Feared Dead in South Sudan Commercial Plane Crash

By VOA News
March 03, 2021 03:43 AM
A crashed plane is seen in Lakes State, South Sudan, Sept. 9, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media.
A crashed plane is seen in Lakes State, South Sudan, Sept. 9, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media.

A South Sudan Supreme Airlines plane crashed just after takeoff late Tuesday afternoon in South Sudan, killing all 10 people on board, according to media reports. 

Initial reports indicate the plane carrying eight passengers and a two member crew, went down after leaving the small village of Pieri. 

The plane was bound for the Juba International Airport, where an airport official there confirmed the accident. 

The exact cause of the crash is being investigated.  

South Supreme Airlines, which is one of South Sudan’s primary air carriers, suffered another plane crash in 2017, when one of its jets caught fire and made a crash landing at Wau Airport in South Sudan on a flight from Juba. 

Dozens of people were injured in the crash but no one died. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Tigray Conflict

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play