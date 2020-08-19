Africa

2 Somali Soldiers Executed by Firing Squad in Rape of Boy

By Harun Maruf
August 19, 2020 11:25 PM
Map of Addale Somalia
Addale Somalia

Two soldiers in the southwestern Somali town of Baidoa were executed by firing squad Tuesday after the men confessed to raping an 11-year-old boy, authorities said.

Liban Hassan Amin, 29, and Farhan Abdulkadir Abdi, 23, were accused of raping the boy on July 11. The men, who had been held at a detention center, were executed after approval by the region’s 14-member security council, officials told VOA’s Somali service.

Mohamed Hussein Hassan, the regional justice minister, said authorities had obtained evidence of the rape as well as confessions by the men.

An official told VOA Somali that Amin had been accused of rape last year but was released for lack of evidence.

Also in Baidoa, a soldier faces execution after he was convicted by a military court for the armed rape of a 30-year-old woman in January. Adan Abdirahman Bayle, 22, who is married and has two small children, served on the town’s police force.

Spate of sexual offenses

The execution sentences come amid a spate of rapes and other sexual offenses in Somalia this year, authorities say. In the southwest region alone, authorities report they are investigating at least four other rapes reported since early July.

Among the more notable cases:

• On March 29, two girls ages 3 and 4 were abducted and raped in a field near the town of Afgoye in the Lower Shabelle region. Each suffered injuries requiring multiple surgeries. “I have never seen children at that age being brutalized that way,” Nurto Ibrahim Haji, mother of the 3-year-old, told VOA. “We seek justice from Allah.” The investigation remains open, though several suspects have been arrested.

• On April 7, two females – ages 30 and 13 – allegedly were raped outside Janaale town in the Lower Shabelle region while returning to their rural village. Their relatives reported the attack to the commander of a nearby military base. The victims identified their alleged assailants from a lineup of soldiers. The two suspects deny involvement. Investigators told VOA they have requested behavioral assessments of the men, who remain in custody.

• On May 14, a 4-year-old girl was raped in the capital, Mogadishu, in what officials said was a brutal attack.

Authorities say they face daunting challenges in prosecuting sexual assault. One is the lack of modern technology to quickly test DNA samples of suspected rapists. Another is preserving evidence, especially in attacks that take place in remote areas. A third is convincing victims and their families to report crimes and cooperate with authorities.

Fears in reporting sex crimes

Some victims and their families fear being stigmatized by sexual assault. Or, if they belong to a minority clan, they may worry about reprisal if the alleged perpetrator belongs to a majority clan, prominent Somali human rights activist Ifrah Ahmed told VOA Somali.

Ahmed says Somali courts are not doing enough to ensure justice for victims. She says she has been in courtroom proceedings in which alleged perpetrators have been encouraged to swear that they did not commit rape.

Somali activists and the international community have urged the Somali parliament to approve a sexual offenses bill that has been pending before the House since May 2018.

It is separate from another bill introduced earlier this month that critics – including Pramila Patten, the United Nations special representative on sexual violence – said would weaken safeguards for sexual assault victims and also would allow child marriage and forced marriage. That bill was withdrawn within days because of public outcries. 

 

Related Stories

FILE - Al-Shabab fighters march during military exercises in the Lafofe area, some 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb. 17, 2011.
Africa
At Least 10 Killed in Somalia After Fighting Between Al-Shabab, Residents 
Heavily-armed al-Shabab militants, who control parts of the region, tried to impose taxes on residents of Shabellow village 
Mohamed Olad Hassan
By Mohamed Olad Hassan
Wed, 08/12/2020 - 14:41
An ambulance is seen near a blast site that rocked a military base in Mogadishu, Somalia August 8, 2020.
Africa
Suicide Bombing on Somalia Military Base Kills Nine
Soldiers and family members are among casualties in Mogadishu’s Warta-nabadda
Mohamed Olad Hassan
By Mohamed Olad Hassan
Sat, 08/08/2020 - 09:38
Somali soldiers attend the scene where a suicide car bomber detonated near the gates of the motor vehicle imports duty…
Africa
6 Killed, 15 Injured in Somalia Bombings
Mogadishu and Baidoa tax offices hit by suspected terrorists
Mohamed Olad Hassan
By Mohamed Olad Hassan
Sat, 07/04/2020 - 05:18
Map of Wanlaweyn Somalia
Africa
Al-Shabab Attacks in Somalia Kill 7
The deadliest attack took place in Wanlaweyn, 90 kilometers west of Mogadishu, when an improvised explosive device planted near the home of military officer exploded Saturday evening
Harun Maruf
By Harun Maruf
Sun, 06/21/2020 - 15:39
Harun Maruf
By
Harun Maruf

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play