20 Prisoners Killed, 8 Wounded in Madagascar Prison Break

By VOA News
August 24, 2020 05:29 AM
Twenty prisoners were shot dead as they attempted to escape from Madagascar’s Farafangana prison Sunday. 

Eight inmates were wounded in the chaos.  

Officials say 37 prisoners were captured, while 31 remain at large.  

A 2018 Amnesty International report of the Madagascar’s prisons says “people accused of a crime are routinely put in prison pending trial” and can wait “for a trial for years, with little or no information on their cases” leading “to the extraordinary situation where Madagascar’s prisons hold more people who have not been convicted than those found guilty.” 

