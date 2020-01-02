Africa

3 Killed in Suspected Al-Shabab Attack on Kenya Bus

By VOA News
January 02, 2020 09:14 AM
Map of Lamu Kenya
Lamu Kenya

Officials in Kenya say three people were killed Thursday when suspected al-Shabab militants attacked a passenger bus in coastal Lamu County.

Three other people were reportedly injured in the attack on the bus, which was traveling from the city of Mombasa to Lamu town.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia confirmed the incident to Kenyan media.

Transport along the Lamu-Garsen road has been suspended as the army and security agencies comb the area, looking for suspects.

Somalia-based al-Shabab has carried numerous attacks in Kenya over the past decade.  The group says it is retaliating for Kenya contributing troops to the African peacekeeping force AMISOM in Somalia.

VOA's Swahili Service contributed to the story.

