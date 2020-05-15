30 Militants Killed in Raid, Malian Army Says

BAMAKO, MALI - Malian troops have killed about 30 militants in a raid, the army said Friday, in the latest violence in the war-torn West African state.

The country's armed forces said on Twitter that they had killed "about 30 terrorists" near the border with neighboring Burkina Faso on Thursday afternoon.

They added that they had seized 25 motorbikes as well as other equipment, without offering further details about the attack.

Mali is struggling to contain an Islamist insurgency that erupted in 2012 and has claimed thousands of military and civilian lives since.

Despite the presence of thousands of French and U.N. troops, the conflict has engulfed the center of the country and spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.