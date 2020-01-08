Africa

4 Killed in Mogadishu Suicide Blast

By Harun Maruf
Updated January 08, 2020 08:15 AM
People remove a dead body after a vehicle bomb attack on a security checkpoint located near the presidential palace, in…
People remove a dead body after a vehicle bomb attack on a security checkpoint located near the presidential palace, in Mogadishu, Somalia, Jan. 8, 2020.

Witnesses and medical services in the Somali capital say at least four people were killed and 15 others injured by a suicide car bomb Wednesday in the center of Mogadishu.

The explosion occurred as vehicles lined up at a checkpoint at Sayidka Junction. The intersection is close to the parliament building and the presidential palace.

Mogadishu ambulance services confirmed the death of three people including an administration and finance officer at the Ministry of Women and Human Rights. In addition, the death of a security officer at the Somali parliament building was confirmed to VOA Somali by authorities.

Medical services say they evacuated 15 injured victims.

The al-Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

FILE - A general view shows the scene of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec. 28, 2019.

This is the first major attack by the group in Mogadishu in the New Year and it comes just 12 days after a deadly truck bomb at the main Ex-Control junction, which killed over 80 people.

Also this week, the group attacked a Kenyan military base housing U.S. military personnel, killing three Americans.

Related Stories

Map of Garissa County Kenya
Africa
4 People Killed in Suspected al-Shabab Attack in Kenya
Attack follows Sunday assault on a military base in Lamu, Kenya, that left three US personnel dead and several aircraft destroyed
Mohammed Yusuf
By Mohammed Yusuf
Tue, 01/07/2020 - 04:59
Hard line Islamic insurgent group, Al-Shabaab with links to Al-Qaeda has vowed to overthrow the internationally-backed Somali government.
Africa
Somalia's Shabab Ends Bloody Decade Resurgent, Unbowed
Somalia had plunged into chaos after the 1991 overthrow of president Siad Barre's military regime led to famine and decades of anarchic clan warfare
AFP logo
By AFP
Tue, 12/31/2019 - 07:49
Medical personnel attend to a wounded child to be airlifted to the Turkish capital Ankara for treatment after Saturday's car bomb blast in Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec. 29, 2019.
Africa
After Somalia Truck Bombing, US Airstrikes Target Militants
The airstrikes, in coordination with the Somali government, came a day after a truck bombing in Somalia's capital killed at least 78 people
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 12/29/2019 - 18:33
Harun Maruf
Written By
Harun Maruf

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive