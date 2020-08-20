Africa

45 Killed in Deadliest Shipwreck Off Libya's Coast This Year

By Heather Murdock
August 20, 2020 03:32 PM
Bags containing the bodies of migrants who died after their wooden boat capsized off the coast of Komas, are seen in the town…
FILE - Bags containing the bodies of migrants who died after their boat capsized off coast of Komas, are seen in the town east of the capital Tripoli, Libya, July 26, 2019. At least 45 migrants died earlier this week in a shipwreck, according to reports.

ISTANBUL - International aid organizations say 45 people, including five children, were killed in the deadliest shipwreck off Libya's coast this year.  

Thirty-six survivors, mostly from Senegal, Mali, Chad and Ghana, were rescued by local fishermen after their boat's engine exploded earlier this week. They had been at sea for two days, trying to get to Europe to apply for refugee status. 

Survivors are being detained in Libya with thousands of other people who unsuccessfully tried to make that journey, according to the United Nations' refugee agency, the UNHCR. Most of the victims' bodies are still missing. 

"They could only rescue the people who were there alive," said Tarik Argaz, a UNHCR spokesperson, in a phone interview from Tunis. "A few bodies were washed to shore the next day." 

More than 300 other people have also died attempting to make the journey across the Mediterranean this year, and officials say that estimate is probably very low. Libya is a transit point for migrants and asylum-seekers. 

FILE - Refugees and migrants from Africa sit aboard an overcrowded rubber boat leaving Libyan territorial waters, March 5, 2017.

The UNHCR blames European countries for neither rescuing travelers from sea accidents nor allowing aid ships or commercial ships to dock legally to disembark survivors. The organization also blames Libyan authorities for detaining travelers arbitrarily, often in inhumane conditions and in danger from the ongoing war in that country. The EU, along with the Libyan coast guard and other forces in the North African countries, have worked together to slow the flow of migrants. 

"We urge [European] states to swiftly respond to these incidents and systematically provide a predictable port of safety to people rescued at sea," wrote the UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration in a statement on Wednesday. 

And while the COVID-19 pandemic has closed many borders and kept vast swaths of the world's population at home, families in Libya that are fleeing violence and extreme poverty are more desperate than ever, according to Argaz. The COVID-19 disease is caused by the coronavirus. 

"People are distressed right now," said Argaz. "You have the conflict. You have the terrible conditions that refugees are living in in Libya. You have the trafficking and now you have the COVID." 

The UNHCR and the IOM say 7,000 people have been returned to Libya this year after attempting the cross. And 17,000 have made it to Italy or Malta from Libya or Tunisia, three times more than in 2019. 
 

Related Stories

Migrants rescued by Italys' Guardia Costiera ( Coast Guard ) arrive in the harbor of the Italian Pelagie Island of Lampedusa on…
Europe
Italian Coast Guard Rescues Migrants Off Libya
The 84 migrants, who included six women and two children, were transferred from their "almost sunk" dinghy to the Italian ship
AFP logo
By AFP
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 17:53
Pope Francis waves to faithful from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, as he leaves at the end of the Angelus prayer, July 5, 2020.
Middle East
Pope Denounces Unimaginable 'Hell' of Libyan Migrant Camps
Pope celebrated Mass in honor of would-be asylum seekers who risk lives for a better future
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 08:04
FILE - Migrants sit on the floor at a detention center inTajoura, in the eastern suburbs of the Libyan capital Tripoli, Nov. 29, 2019.
Middle East
Coronavirus, Conflict Threaten Thousands of Refugees, Migrants Detained in Libya
The UNHCR is calling for the orderly release of thousands of asylum seekers and refugees held in Libya under conditions that threaten their health and well-being
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 04/04/2020 - 13:17
FILE - Men from Morocco and Bangladesh react on an overcrowded wooden boat, as aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms approach them in the Mediterranean Sea, international waters, off the Libyan coast, Jan. 10, 2020.
Africa
UN Agency: Over 400 Migrants Intercepted off Libya Coast
The International Organization for Migration tweeted that 301 migrants on three boats were intercepted on Saturday and brought back to Tripoli. Another 105 migrants on two boats were intercepted on Sunday
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 03/15/2020 - 10:24
Heather Murdock
By
Heather Murdock
Middle East Correspondent

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play